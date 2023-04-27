Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide updated its Q2 guidance to $1.54-1.59 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.68-5.88 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,935,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,922. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $162.55. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.53.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

