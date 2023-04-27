Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.90. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 24,487 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCHDF shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 125 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 90 ($1.12) to GBX 100 ($1.25) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

