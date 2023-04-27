Horizen Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $134.56 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. Horizen has a total market cap of $134.56 million and $7.24 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $9.88 or 0.00033559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00129311 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00049091 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001104 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,624,925 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

