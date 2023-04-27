Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Purchases 1,224 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 9.0% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. owned about 0.27% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 159,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 399,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 357,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 58,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 441,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after buying an additional 19,492 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

