Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.3% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 176,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after acquiring an additional 506,132 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,029,000 after buying an additional 60,490 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,739,000 after buying an additional 414,469 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $93.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,873,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,094. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day moving average of $97.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.