Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Sells 25,887 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBINGet Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

BBIN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.78. 1,044,355 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

