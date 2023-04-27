Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.74

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 2.65%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

