Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Short Interest Update

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

HWDJY remained flat at $34.74 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.