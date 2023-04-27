HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.32

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.32 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 13.57 ($0.17). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 13.23 ($0.17), with a volume of 1,706,291 shares.

HSS Hire Group Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £94.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1,390.00 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.13.

HSS Hire Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from HSS Hire Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%.

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

