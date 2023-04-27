Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Hubbell updated its FY23 guidance to $13.00-13.50 EPS.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HUBB opened at $260.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $265.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.02 and its 200 day moving average is $239.00.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Hubbell

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,375,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,111,000 after buying an additional 182,790 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,817.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after buying an additional 135,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,279,000 after buying an additional 130,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

