Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) Trading 2.4% Higher

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.69. 128,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,005,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Hudson Capital Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.50% of Hudson Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Capital

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc, operates a transportation logistics technology platform in North American. The company offers Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Its Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers, and enhance matching and operation efficiency through technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions.

