Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.18

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 1323216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPP. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $269.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -256.40%.

In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,975 shares of company stock worth $232,523 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,242,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,799,000 after buying an additional 5,516,360 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $40,154,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7,565.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 914,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,012,000 after buying an additional 902,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 885,181 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

