Humana (NYSE:HUM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana updated its FY23 guidance to at least $28.25 EPS.

Humana Trading Up 3.9 %

HUM traded up $19.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $525.28. 1,034,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,067. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.83. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.71. Humana has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Humana by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,550,000 after buying an additional 245,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,305,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

