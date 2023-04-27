Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1,205,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,964,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.
