Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1,205,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,964,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Humanigen Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 2,848.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 599,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth about $822,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 584.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 300,345 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.