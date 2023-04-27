Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Director Kenneth J. Phelan Purchases 20,000 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.00. 39,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,447. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANP Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

