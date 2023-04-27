ICON (ICX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $82.77 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, ICON has traded 6% lower against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $278.30 million and $82.77 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 955,318,067 coins and its circulating supply is 955,317,885 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 955,314,131.7784607 with 955,314,119.6522114 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.30605938 USD and is up 7.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $69,646,631.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

