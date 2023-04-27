ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.40-13.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.94-8.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.

ICON Public Trading Down 4.8 %

ICLR stock traded down $9.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.25. 1,271,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $171.43 and a 12-month high of $249.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.78.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICLR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 6.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

