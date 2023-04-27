IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Update

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 307.7% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

IHI Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IHICY remained flat at $6.22 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,656. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.19. IHI has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. IHI had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

About IHI

IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul, and maintenance of heavy machinery. It operates through the following segments: Resources, Energy & Environment; Social Infrastructure & Offshore Facilities; Industrial Systems & General-Purpose Machinery; Aero Engine, Space & Defense; and Others.

