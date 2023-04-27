Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-10% (implying $4.9-5.0 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.95 billion.

Illumina Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $7.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.92. 432,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.72. Illumina has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $309.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a sector perform rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.70.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.