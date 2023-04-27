Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.88.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

