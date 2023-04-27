Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.
Independent Bank Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 50,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,326. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.06. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.37.
Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBTX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.
About Independent Bank Group
Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independent Bank Group (IBTX)
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
- KLA Corporation On Track To Outperform In 2023
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.