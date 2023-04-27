Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Independent Bank Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 50,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,326. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.06. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBTX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

