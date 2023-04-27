Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INFY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Infosys by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 17.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,969,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,604,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,982,000 after acquiring an additional 149,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nomura lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,661,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,561,864. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.79.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

