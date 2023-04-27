Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. JMP Securities lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 27.14 and a current ratio of 27.14. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $152.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.86% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 130.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,337,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,086,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,124,000 after acquiring an additional 189,733 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 185.7% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 181,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after acquiring an additional 179,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Further Reading

