Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.42. Approximately 13,124 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 26.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

