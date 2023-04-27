Insider Buying: Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) CEO Purchases $42,162.56 in Stock

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) CEO Martin H. Resch acquired 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $42,162.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at $619,601.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cass Information Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CASS opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $491.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.62. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,623,000 after buying an additional 45,235,789 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 204.4% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 298,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after buying an additional 200,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after buying an additional 97,167 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $3,611,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,033,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

