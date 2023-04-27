Insider Buying: Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) Director Brian Howlett purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Performance

NHK stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.64. 598,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,300. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.41. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$0.65. The company has a market cap of C$79.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post 0.0166102 earnings per share for the current year.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

