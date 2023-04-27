Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells $448,729.35 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 28,311 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $448,729.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,694 shares in the company, valued at $20,378,249.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 43.36% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The business had revenue of $105.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.