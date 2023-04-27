Insider Selling: Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Insider Sells £33,564.80 in Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,085 ($38.53), for a total value of £33,564.80 ($41,919.32).

Clarkson Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CKN opened at GBX 3,055 ($38.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,139.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,044.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £935.75 million, a PE ratio of 1,231.85 and a beta of 1.34. Clarkson PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,440 ($30.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,748 ($46.81).

Clarkson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 64 ($0.80) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $29.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,750.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Clarkson

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,740 ($46.71) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

