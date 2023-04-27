Insider Selling: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £587,465 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,020 ($100.16), for a total value of £587,465 ($733,689.27).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Martin Brand acquired 10,495 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8,058 ($100.64) per share, with a total value of £845,687.10 ($1,056,184.71).

On Wednesday, April 19th, Martin Brand sold 9,880 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,915 ($98.85), for a total value of £782,002 ($976,647.93).

On Monday, April 17th, Martin Brand purchased 14,313 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,885 ($98.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,128,580.05 ($1,409,491.76).

On Thursday, April 13th, Martin Brand bought 8,612 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,015 ($100.10) per share, with a total value of £690,251.80 ($862,060.45).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Martin Brand sold 13,357 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,803 ($97.45), for a total transaction of £1,042,246.71 ($1,301,669.43).

On Wednesday, April 5th, Martin Brand bought 8,661 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,916 ($98.86) per share, for a total transaction of £685,604.76 ($856,256.73).

On Monday, April 3rd, Martin Brand purchased 14,301 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,789 ($97.28) per share, for a total transaction of £1,113,904.89 ($1,391,163.84).

On Friday, March 31st, Martin Brand sold 9,541 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,924 ($98.96), for a total transaction of £756,028.84 ($944,209.87).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Martin Brand sold 10,576 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,840 ($97.91), for a total transaction of £829,158.40 ($1,035,541.90).

On Monday, March 27th, Martin Brand acquired 9,971 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,807 ($97.50) per share, with a total value of £778,435.97 ($972,194.29).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 7,986 ($99.74) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,703.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,613.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,663.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.36. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6,710 ($83.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,612 ($107.56).

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 75.30 ($0.94) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,588.65%.

LSEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($119.27) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.64) to GBX 9,900 ($123.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($131.14) to £102 ($127.39) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,425 ($117.71).

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

