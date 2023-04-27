Insider Selling: MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Insider Sells 5,987 Shares of Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $22,391.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 389,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Benjamin Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,996 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $19,846.76.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $52,385.20.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

MiMedx Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 322,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,366. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $416.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDXG. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 311.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Featured Articles

