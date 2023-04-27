Insider Selling: Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Director Sells $105,930.00 in Stock

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OXM stock opened at $100.89 on Thursday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.06. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OXM shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $220,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.