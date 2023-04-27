Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells 11,572 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

