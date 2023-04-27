Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. Insperity also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.62-6.39 EPS.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.80. 85,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,837. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23. Insperity has a twelve month low of $87.74 and a twelve month high of $131.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Insperity had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 340.21%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Insperity will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

NSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $2,471,240. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 779.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

