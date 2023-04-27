Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.32

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.32 and last traded at $83.27, with a volume of 219136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.31.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITGR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Integer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Integer Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.82.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $372.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.00 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,933,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,643,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Integer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,116,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,884,000 after buying an additional 68,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Integer by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,796,000 after buying an additional 31,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

