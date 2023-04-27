Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading Down 1.3%

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. Approximately 16,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 66,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

ITR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.45 to C$1.45 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.05 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55. The firm has a market cap of C$58.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

