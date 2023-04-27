International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Down 5.7%

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.45 and last traded at $32.59. Approximately 1,890,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,033,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

International Paper Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in International Paper by 98.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

