Internet Computer Price Tops $5.45 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.37 billion and approximately $48.13 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $5.45 or 0.00018871 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,131,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,627,519 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

