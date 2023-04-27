Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in April

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IKTSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,390.00.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at $50.98 on Thursday. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.