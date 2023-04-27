Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.71. 86,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,194. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $63.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $183,244.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,785.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,827 shares of company stock valued at $13,226,937. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Stories

