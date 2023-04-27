Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $117.55

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.55 and traded as high as $119.51. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $119.33, with a volume of 10,851 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,184,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,742,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period.

About Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

