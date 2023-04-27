Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,325 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

