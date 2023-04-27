Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Stock Position Lifted by Avory & Company LLC

Avory & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF makes up 0.9% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,074,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 253,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,811. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.