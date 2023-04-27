Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 562.1% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IHYF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.49. 2,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,243. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHYF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $412,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

