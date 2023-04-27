Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) is Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ Largest Position

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for 5.1% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded up $6.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $315.54. 26,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,632. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.95. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $260.46 and a 52 week high of $329.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.