Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 27th (AEGXF, CGJTF, CVE, FRRPF, GIB, MNARF, PDS, RBGLY, RCI, SCBFF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 27th:

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$14.50.

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$19.00.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)

had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$119.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$34.00 to C$33.00.

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$9.00 to C$8.75.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$160.00.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$140.00 to C$155.00.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$146.00 to C$150.00.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$155.00.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) had its target price boosted by Raymond James to C$150.00.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$140.00 to C$155.00.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$125.00.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$120.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from GBX 7,300 ($91.17) to GBX 7,500 ($93.67).

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 7,800 ($97.41) to GBX 8,400 ($104.91).

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$68.00 to C$69.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$70.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$72.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$76.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$83.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$74.75 to C$75.75.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 870 ($10.87) to GBX 805 ($10.05).

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,100 ($13.74) to GBX 1,200 ($14.99).

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by Raymond James to C$69.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$76.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$78.00.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$189.00 to C$180.00.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,600 ($44.96) to GBX 3,750 ($46.83).

