Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 27th (AEGXF, CGJTF, CVE, FRRPF, GIB, MNARF, PDS, RBGLY, RCI, SCBFF)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 27th:

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$14.50.

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$19.00.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$119.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$34.00 to C$33.00.

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$9.00 to C$8.75.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$160.00.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$140.00 to C$155.00.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$146.00 to C$150.00.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$155.00.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) had its target price boosted by Raymond James to C$150.00.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$140.00 to C$155.00.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$125.00.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$120.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from GBX 7,300 ($91.17) to GBX 7,500 ($93.67).

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 7,800 ($97.41) to GBX 8,400 ($104.91).

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$68.00 to C$69.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$70.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$72.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$76.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$83.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$74.75 to C$75.75.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 870 ($10.87) to GBX 805 ($10.05).

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,100 ($13.74) to GBX 1,200 ($14.99).

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by Raymond James to C$69.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$76.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$78.00.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$189.00 to C$180.00.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,600 ($44.96) to GBX 3,750 ($46.83).

