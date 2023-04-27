Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 27th (AZN, BARC, BNZL, BREE, EMG, GSK, HOC, HWDN, INF, IPF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 27th:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 2,750 ($34.34) target price on the stock.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.94) price target on the stock.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.25) target price on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.11) target price on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,400 ($17.48) target price on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,700 ($21.23) target price on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Informa (LON:INF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 805 ($10.05) price target on the stock.

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) target price on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.24) price target on the stock.

Quixant (LON:QXT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.43) price target on the stock.

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.31) price target on the stock.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.12) price target on the stock.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

