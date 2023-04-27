Investors Purchase Large Volume of NU Call Options (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 37,850 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 126% compared to the average volume of 16,752 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of NU by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,228,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NU by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 114,648,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,413,836 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in NU in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NU in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NU. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

NU Trading Up 2.2 %

NU stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.05. 19,770,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,955,664. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NU has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 1.00.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NU will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

