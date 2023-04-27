iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.72

iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.72 and traded as low as $19.63. iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN shares last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 95,264 shares traded.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

