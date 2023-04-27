IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Up 77.3% in April

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSML traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.46. 742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,083. The firm has a market cap of $243.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

