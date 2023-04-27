IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Sees Large Volume Increase

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 918,661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 963,549 shares.The stock last traded at $180.01 and had previously closed at $189.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.93.

IQVIA Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

